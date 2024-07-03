iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Nine Monthly Results

476.35
(18.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,747.91

902.62

1,175.97

1,008.71

1,006.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,747.91

902.62

1,175.97

1,008.71

1,006.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

76.44

41.4

4.99

16.61

23.09

Total Income

1,824.35

944.02

1,180.96

1,025.32

1,029.74

Total Expenditure

635.06

748.71

683.23

601.86

239.42

PBIDT

1,189.29

195.31

497.73

423.47

790.32

Interest

677.47

308.89

432.21

285.03

273.81

PBDT

511.82

-113.58

65.52

138.44

516.51

Depreciation

13.42

7.16

6.47

5.16

6.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

58.79

4.6

107.39

118.52

27.92

Deferred Tax

67.55

-32.19

-89.56

-81.44

213.27

Reported Profit After Tax

372.07

-93.16

41.22

96.19

268.79

Minority Interest After NP

0.04

0.1

0.2

0.22

0.23

Net Profit after Minority Interest

372.03

-93.26

41.02

95.97

268.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

372.03

-93.26

41.02

95.97

268.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

52.37

-13.2

6.37

14.92

43.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.18

70.98

64.41

64.32

64.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

68.04

21.63

42.32

41.98

78.5

PBDTM(%)

29.28

-12.58

5.57

13.72

51.3

PATM(%)

21.28

-10.32

3.5

9.53

26.7

Spandana Sphoort: Related NEWS

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Read More
Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.