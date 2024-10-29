Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.3
70.98
144.1
64.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,484.69
2,972.19
2,887.44
2,651.59
Net Worth
3,555.99
3,043.17
3,031.54
2,715.91
Minority Interest
Debt
9,012.16
5,934.2
3,631.46
5,197.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.66
11.02
7.56
22.75
Total Liabilities
12,580.81
8,988.39
6,670.56
7,936.09
Fixed Assets
32.18
29.32
13.52
20.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
328.78
306.35
114.62
114.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
134.84
199.95
188.79
127.29
Networking Capital
-55.23
200.57
10.28
-225.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
12.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
246.2
408.84
210.99
194.68
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-301.43
-208.27
-200.71
-432.72
Cash
1,870
1,001.52
1,199.07
1,376.11
Total Assets
2,310.57
1,737.71
1,526.28
1,412.56
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.Read More
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.Read More
