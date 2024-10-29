iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Balance Sheet

388.9
(-4.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.3

70.98

144.1

64.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,484.69

2,972.19

2,887.44

2,651.59

Net Worth

3,555.99

3,043.17

3,031.54

2,715.91

Minority Interest

Debt

9,012.16

5,934.2

3,631.46

5,197.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.66

11.02

7.56

22.75

Total Liabilities

12,580.81

8,988.39

6,670.56

7,936.09

Fixed Assets

32.18

29.32

13.52

20.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

328.78

306.35

114.62

114.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

134.84

199.95

188.79

127.29

Networking Capital

-55.23

200.57

10.28

-225.93

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

12.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

246.2

408.84

210.99

194.68

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-301.43

-208.27

-200.71

-432.72

Cash

1,870

1,001.52

1,199.07

1,376.11

Total Assets

2,310.57

1,737.71

1,526.28

1,412.56

Spandana Sphoort : related Articles

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Read More
Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.