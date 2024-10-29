Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
41.09%
41.09%
41.09%
41.16%
41.22%
Indian
14.73%
15.75%
18.64%
18.72%
19.19%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
29.97%
31.79%
32.32%
32.48%
31.76%
Non-Institutions
14.19%
11.34%
7.92%
7.62%
7.81%
Total Non-Promoter
44.16%
43.14%
40.25%
40.1%
39.58%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.Read More
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.Read More
