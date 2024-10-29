iifl-logo-icon 1
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Shareholding Pattern

405.8
(-9.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

41.09%

41.09%

41.09%

41.16%

41.22%

Indian

14.73%

15.75%

18.64%

18.72%

19.19%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

29.97%

31.79%

32.32%

32.48%

31.76%

Non-Institutions

14.19%

11.34%

7.92%

7.62%

7.81%

Total Non-Promoter

44.16%

43.14%

40.25%

40.1%

39.58%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.09%

Foreign: 41.09%

Indian: 14.73%

Non-Promoter- 29.97%

Institutions: 29.97%

Non-Institutions: 14.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Read More
Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

Read More

