Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,423.71
1,400.75
1,462.79
1,482.63
1,435.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,423.71
1,400.75
1,462.79
1,482.63
1,435.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
110.24
76.28
17.24
22.99
34.21
Total Income
2,533.95
1,477.03
1,480.04
1,505.61
1,469.51
Total Expenditure
916.19
990.46
833.89
874.38
485.88
PBIDT
1,617.76
486.57
646.15
631.24
983.62
Interest
926.78
457.88
540.1
423.17
356.34
PBDT
690.98
28.69
106.05
208.07
627.29
Depreciation
20.41
10.87
9.18
7.62
8.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
107.14
4.64
94.77
142.6
70.52
Deferred Tax
62.71
0.79
-67.73
-87.61
196.11
Reported Profit After Tax
500.72
12.39
69.83
145.46
351.83
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
0.08
0.36
0.42
0.37
Net Profit after Minority Interest
500.66
12.31
69.47
145.04
351.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
500.66
12.31
69.47
145.04
351.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
70.42
1.74
10.75
22.55
56.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.3
70.98
69.1
64.32
64.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
66.74
34.73
44.17
42.57
68.53
PBDTM(%)
28.5
2.04
7.24
14.03
43.7
PATM(%)
20.65
0.88
4.77
9.81
24.51
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.Read More
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.