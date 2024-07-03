Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,396.27
1,301.83
1,121.88
852.79
547.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,396.27
1,301.83
1,121.88
852.79
547.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.28
64.61
45.63
55.23
21.05
Total Income
1,443.55
1,366.44
1,167.51
908.02
569.01
Total Expenditure
1,129.45
511.8
404.39
397.41
593.05
PBIDT
314.1
854.65
763.11
510.61
-24.04
Interest
517.8
499.5
427.28
269.73
188.15
PBDT
-203.7
355.15
335.83
240.88
-212.19
Depreciation
9.86
12.64
7.77
6.27
4.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
66.3
99.89
7.25
-0.53
5.17
Deferred Tax
-119.24
-13.44
76.15
58.21
-57.42
Reported Profit After Tax
-160.62
256.05
244.67
176.92
-164.53
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0.03
0.03
-0.01
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-160.61
256.02
244.64
176.93
-164.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-160.61
256.02
244.64
176.93
-164.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-22.53
35.91
34.45
24.93
-23.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.31
71.3
71.08
70.98
70.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.49
65.64
68.02
59.87
-4.38
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-11.5
19.66
21.8
20.74
-30.02
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.Read More
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.Read More
