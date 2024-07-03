iifl-logo-icon 1
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Half Yearly Results

476.35
(18.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,396.27

1,301.83

1,121.88

852.79

547.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,396.27

1,301.83

1,121.88

852.79

547.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.28

64.61

45.63

55.23

21.05

Total Income

1,443.55

1,366.44

1,167.51

908.02

569.01

Total Expenditure

1,129.45

511.8

404.39

397.41

593.05

PBIDT

314.1

854.65

763.11

510.61

-24.04

Interest

517.8

499.5

427.28

269.73

188.15

PBDT

-203.7

355.15

335.83

240.88

-212.19

Depreciation

9.86

12.64

7.77

6.27

4.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

66.3

99.89

7.25

-0.53

5.17

Deferred Tax

-119.24

-13.44

76.15

58.21

-57.42

Reported Profit After Tax

-160.62

256.05

244.67

176.92

-164.53

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0.03

0.03

-0.01

0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-160.61

256.02

244.64

176.93

-164.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-160.61

256.02

244.64

176.93

-164.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-22.53

35.91

34.45

24.93

-23.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.31

71.3

71.08

70.98

70.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.49

65.64

68.02

59.87

-4.38

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-11.5

19.66

21.8

20.74

-30.02

Spandana Sphoort: Related NEWS

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

QUICKLINKS FOR Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

