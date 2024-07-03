iifl-logo-icon 1
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Quarterly Results

400.45
(19.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

686.38

709.89

675.8

626.03

610.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

686.38

709.89

675.8

626.03

610.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.19

27.09

33.8

30.81

29.95

Total Income

706.57

736.98

709.6

656.84

640.22

Total Expenditure

731.3

398.15

281.14

230.66

240.36

PBIDT

-24.73

338.83

428.46

426.18

399.85

Interest

258.43

259.37

249.31

250.19

227.74

PBDT

-283.16

79.46

179.15

175.99

172.12

Depreciation

5.45

4.41

6.98

5.64

4.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-9.45

75.75

48.35

51.54

3.48

Deferred Tax

-62.83

-56.41

-4.84

-8.6

38.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-216.33

55.71

128.66

127.41

125.2

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0

0.02

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-216.32

55.71

128.64

127.4

125.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-216.32

55.71

128.64

127.4

125.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-30.34

7.81

18.06

17.91

17.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.31

71.31

71.3

71.18

71.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.6

47.72

63.4

68.07

65.52

PBDTM(%)

-41.25

11.19

26.5

28.11

28.2

PATM(%)

-31.51

7.84

19.03

20.35

20.51

Spandana Sphoort: Related NEWS

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

