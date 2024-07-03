Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
686.38
709.89
675.8
626.03
610.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
686.38
709.89
675.8
626.03
610.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.19
27.09
33.8
30.81
29.95
Total Income
706.57
736.98
709.6
656.84
640.22
Total Expenditure
731.3
398.15
281.14
230.66
240.36
PBIDT
-24.73
338.83
428.46
426.18
399.85
Interest
258.43
259.37
249.31
250.19
227.74
PBDT
-283.16
79.46
179.15
175.99
172.12
Depreciation
5.45
4.41
6.98
5.64
4.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-9.45
75.75
48.35
51.54
3.48
Deferred Tax
-62.83
-56.41
-4.84
-8.6
38.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-216.33
55.71
128.66
127.41
125.2
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-216.32
55.71
128.64
127.4
125.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-216.32
55.71
128.64
127.4
125.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-30.34
7.81
18.06
17.91
17.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.31
71.31
71.3
71.18
71.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.6
47.72
63.4
68.07
65.52
PBDTM(%)
-41.25
11.19
26.5
28.11
28.2
PATM(%)
-31.51
7.84
19.03
20.35
20.51
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.Read More
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.Read More
