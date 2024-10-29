iifl-logo-icon 1
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Board Meeting

365.7
(2.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Spandana Sphoort CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Appointment of M/s. Alwyn Jay & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Meeting of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors held on October 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting2 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting27 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 05, 2024 to considered and approved the issuance of up-to 10,000 (Ten thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to ?100,00,00,000/- (Rupees one hundred cores only) on private placement basis Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the issuance of 7,500 (Seven thousand five hundred) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) per debenture aggregating up-to ?75,00,00,000/- (Rupees seventy-five crore only) on private placement basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i.The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. Overall limit for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013 in one or more tranches through private placement from time to time as per business need subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, April 29, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with audit report of Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting15 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. To considered and approved the issuance of: i. 5,000 (five thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par aggregating up-to ?50,00,00,000/- (Rupees fifty cores only) on private placement basis; ii.5,000 (five thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par aggregating up-to ?50,00,00,000/- (Rupees fifty cores only) on private placement basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 202428 Feb 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Management Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, February 08, 2024, considered and approved the issuance of up-to 10,000 (Ten thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Listed, Rated, Senior, Secured, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to Rs.100,00,00,000/- (Rupees one hundred cores only) on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and other business matters SPANDANA SPHOORTY FINANCIAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 22 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. Results-Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, January 22, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)

Spandana Sphoort: Related News

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2
29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio
24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

