Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Appointment of M/s. Alwyn Jay & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Meeting of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors held on October 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 05, 2024 to considered and approved the issuance of up-to 10,000 (Ten thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to ?100,00,00,000/- (Rupees one hundred cores only) on private placement basis Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the issuance of 7,500 (Seven thousand five hundred) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) per debenture aggregating up-to ?75,00,00,000/- (Rupees seventy-five crore only) on private placement basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i.The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. Overall limit for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013 in one or more tranches through private placement from time to time as per business need subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, April 29, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with audit report of Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. To considered and approved the issuance of: i. 5,000 (five thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par aggregating up-to ?50,00,00,000/- (Rupees fifty cores only) on private placement basis; ii.5,000 (five thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ?1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par aggregating up-to ?50,00,00,000/- (Rupees fifty cores only) on private placement basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Management Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, February 08, 2024, considered and approved the issuance of up-to 10,000 (Ten thousand) Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) each at par including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Listed, Rated, Senior, Secured, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to Rs.100,00,00,000/- (Rupees one hundred cores only) on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024