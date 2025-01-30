Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
761.2
|83.03
|1,10,622.04
|468.77
|0.23
|1,473.61
|72.95
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
163.25
|0
|37,169.71
|0.74
|0
|0
|1
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
361.05
|37.87
|22,878.95
|114.43
|0.33
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
753.35
|182.52
|16,664.95
|101.92
|0
|433.74
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
134.88
|105.04
|11,067.68
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
