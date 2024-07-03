TVS Motor Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
29,102.27
23,942.59
17,770.11
13,288.92
14,744.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29,102.27
23,942.59
17,770.11
13,288.92
14,744.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
149.35
70.86
26.43
38.58
27.87
Total Income
29,251.62
24,013.45
17,796.54
13,327.5
14,772.47
Total Expenditure
25,077.92
20,967.21
15,883.8
11,841.83
12,999.57
PBIDT
4,173.7
3,046.24
1,912.74
1,485.67
1,772.9
Interest
1,414.76
969.63
677.7
672.37
622.89
PBDT
2,758.94
2,076.61
1,235.04
813.3
1,150.01
Depreciation
706.41
627.08
535.91
405.39
399.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
842.66
508.01
254.69
130.83
232.11
Deferred Tax
-157.14
-32.27
-11.77
-11.23
-46.48
Reported Profit After Tax
1,367.01
973.79
456.21
288.31
564.96
Minority Interest After NP
67.62
-18.78
-23.16
4.1
14.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,299.39
992.57
479.37
284.21
550.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.21
-24.26
-2.15
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,299.39
993.78
503.63
286.36
550.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.35
20.89
10.09
5.98
11.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
500
0
210
210
Equity
47.51
47.51
47.51
47.51
47.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.34
12.72
10.76
11.17
12.02
PBDTM(%)
9.48
8.67
6.95
6.12
7.79
PATM(%)
4.69
4.06
2.56
2.16
3.83
To seal the deal, TVS bought 7,914 shares from existing owners at ₹10 per share.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a modest growth of 6%, reaching 3,05,323 units in November 2024, up from 2,87,017 units in November 2023.Read More
The company is buying 7,914 equity shares at ₹10 each from existing shareholders. After the deal is consummated, DriveX will become a subsidiary of TVS Motor.Read More
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVS Motor Company stock has gained a total of 60% in the last one year, and 24% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Operational revenue increased 13.3% to Rs 9228 crore, although it was less than the Rs 9421 crore analysts had predicted.Read More
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 unitsRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.Read More
