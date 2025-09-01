iifl-logo

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

1 Sep 2025 , 01:20 PM

TVS Motor Company registered a 30% increase on a year-on-year basis in its total sales. It posted sales of 509,536 units in August 2025. This is against 391,588 units sold in August 2024.

This is the highest ever sales registered by the company, surpassing the five lakh unit milestone. The two-wheeler segment locked a 30% uptick in sales for August 2025 coming in at 4,90,788 units against 3,78,841 units in August 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 28% in the current period, against 2,89,073 units in the previous year. Sales in August 2025 stood at 3,68,862 units.

At around 1.09 PM, TVS Motors was trading 2.70% higher at ₹3,365 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,276.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,370, and ₹3,280.60, respectively.

The company said that sale of motorcycles registered a 30% growth to 2,21,870 units in August 2025. This was 1,70,486 units in August 2024.

Sales of scooters also jumped as much as 36% y-o-y from 1,63,629 units in August 2024 to 222,296 units in August 2025.

Furthermore, sales of electric vehicles jumped to 25,138 units in the current month as compared to 24,779 units in August 2024.

