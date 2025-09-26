TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

TVS Motor Company announced that it is acquiring an Italian automotive design and engineering firm Engines Engineering S.p.A. (EE). The transaction will take place for just over €5 million (around ₹50 Crore), as part of its plan to establish a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bologna, Italy.
The company said that it is planning to acquire 100% stake in EE. This is known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing,” TVS Motor announced in its filing.
As part of the deal, the company will acquire 1 million equity shares at 5.05 pound per share, subject to the completion of agreed conditions.
The CoE will act as a concept-to-product innovation hub, integrating Engines Engineering’s expertise with TVS Motor’s global R&D capabilities, strengthening both its premium vehicle pipeline and Norton Motorcycles’ future-ready designs.
TVS Chairman Sudarshan Venu commented that with the creativity and expertise in Engines Engineering with the company’s engineering and design strengths, it could be able to expand its ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks.
At around 11.05 AM, TVS Motor Company was trading 1.10% higher at ₹3,445.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,408.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,453.80, and ₹3,392.20, respectively.
