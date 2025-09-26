iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

26 Sep 2025 , 11:10 AM

TVS Motor Company announced that it is acquiring an Italian automotive design and engineering firm Engines Engineering S.p.A. (EE). The transaction will take place for just over €5 million (around ₹50 Crore), as part of its plan to establish a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bologna, Italy.

The company said that it is planning to acquire 100% stake in EE. This is known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing,” TVS Motor announced in its filing.

As part of the deal, the company will acquire 1 million equity shares at 5.05 pound per share, subject to the completion of agreed conditions. 

The CoE will act as a concept-to-product innovation hub, integrating Engines Engineering’s expertise with TVS Motor’s global R&D capabilities, strengthening both its premium vehicle pipeline and Norton Motorcycles’ future-ready designs.

TVS Chairman Sudarshan Venu commented that with the creativity and expertise in Engines Engineering with the company’s engineering and design strengths, it could be able to expand its ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks.

At around 11.05 AM, TVS Motor Company was trading 1.10% higher at ₹3,445.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,408.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,453.80, and ₹3,392.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • TVS Motor Company
  • TVS Motor Company Acquisition
  • TVS Motor Company News
  • TVS Motor Company Stock
  • TVS Motor Company Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:10 AM
Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:56 AM
CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:46 AM
ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:38 AM
HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.