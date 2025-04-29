TVS Motors net profit surges 76% y-o-y

TVS Motor Company Limited stated that the company has reported a strong performance in Q4, beating street estimates.

The company said that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a growth of 75.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹852 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹485 Crore.

The company said that its revenue from operations witnessed a surge of 17% y-oy to ₹9,550 Crore against ₹8,169 Crore. The brokerages pegged a revenue of ₹9,394 Crore for the quarter.

Company said that its EBITDA registered a jump of 43.80% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,332 Crore. In the previous comparable period, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹926 Crore.

The company said that operating margins for the quarter grew to 14%, sharply higher against 11.30% against the previous corresponding period.

The company also reported a 5% quarter-on-quarter growth and a 2% surge on a year-on-year basis in realisation per vehicle. This is influenced by a better product mix and price increases.

In its sales reports for March 2025 month, the company has recorded a growth of 17%. The company reported sales of 414,687 units in March 2025 as compared to 354,592 units in the previous period.

