TVS Motor November Sales Jump to 5.19 Lakh Units Driven by Motorcycles, Scooters and EVs

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 519,508 units in November 2025. This reflects a strong 30 percent increase compared to 401,250 units sold in November 2024. Total two wheeler sales stood at 497,841 units. This marks a 27 percent rise from 392,473 units recorded in the same month last year.

Domestic two wheeler sales came in at 365,608 units. The segment registered 20 percent growth compared to 305,323 units sold in November 2024. Motorcycle sales witnessed a sharp rise of 34 percent, increasing from 180,247 units last year to 242,222 units in November 2025.

Scooter sales also improved significantly. TVS reported 210,222 units for November 2025, up 27 percent from 165,535 units recorded in the corresponding period last year. Electric vehicle sales continued to scale up. The EV segment grew 46 percent with sales rising from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025.

In the international markets, TVS reported strong traction with overall sales rising 58 percent. Volumes increased from 93,755 units last year to 148,315 units in November 2025. International two wheeler sales were up 52 percent at 132,233 units compared to 87,150 units reported in November 2024.

Three wheeler sales saw the highest growth within the portfolio. TVS reported 21,667 units, marking a steep 147 percent surge from 8,777 units sold in the same month last year.

TVS Motor Company is a globally recognised manufacturer of two and three wheelers with four modern manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia. The company operates with a strong legacy of quality, trust, and customer focus that spans more than a century.

TVS is the only two wheeler maker to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Several products from the company have consistently topped J D Power IQS, APEAL, and Customer Service Satisfaction surveys.

Norton Motorcycles, the company’s group entity based in the United Kingdom, is known for its iconic motorcycle heritage. TVS also holds a leading presence in the Swiss e bike market through its subsidiary TVS Ebike Company AG.

The company continues to strengthen its global footprint with operations across 80 countries, driven by its commitment to sustainable mobility and superior customer experience.

