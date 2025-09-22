TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

TVS Motor Company has strengthened its presence in Nepal with the launch of two new motorcycles the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and the TVS Raider iGo. The company said the launches underscore its focus on performance-oriented, youth-centric and tech-driven products for the market.
Drawing from TVS’s long racing lineage, the Apache RTR 160 2V Fi is built to deliver a thrilling yet practical ride. The motorcycle comes equipped with dual disc brakes, single-channel ABS, connected digital cluster, AHO LED headlamp, and three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain. It will be offered in Matte Blue, Racing Red, and Black. Globally, the Apache series has built a customer base of 6.5 million riders, TVS noted.
The TVS Raider iGo has been designed for younger, tech-savvy riders. Features include a TFT digital cluster, iGo start-stop technology, sporty split seat, muscular styling, and an agile ride quality. Available in Nardo Grey and Wicked Black, the Raider iGo builds on the popularity of its domestic version while redefining the commuter motorcycle segment with its mix of comfort, performance, and smart features.
Rahul Nayak, Senior Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor, said Nepali customers value style, technology, and performance. “Both the TVS Raider iGo and Apache RTR 160 2V Fi combine cutting-edge features with a unique riding experience. Backed by our sales and service network, we are confident these products will find strong acceptance in Nepal,” he said.
From the local partner side, Sahil Agrawal, Executive Director, and Akhil Gupta, Director at Jagdamba Motors, added: “These motorcycles reflect the aspirations of Nepal’s young riders. With TVS’s engineering strength and commitment to customers, we believe these models will make a significant impact in the market.”
Nepal has become a strategic market for TVS, where the Apache and Raider ranges already enjoy a strong following. The company currently operates with over 60 sales outlets and 26 service centres across the country. Globally, TVS Motor products are sold in more than 80 countries, spanning Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.