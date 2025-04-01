iifl-logo
TVS Motor's March Sales Surge 17%

1 Apr 2025 , 02:42 PM

TVS Motor Company recorded sales of 4.74 million units in the financial year to 2024-25, registering 13% growth year on year, which is the highest-ever sales for the company.

In March 2025, TVS Motor posted total sales of 4,14,687 units, a growth of 17% compared to 3,54,592 units in March 2024. International business had also performed strongly, with exports increasing 23%.

The two-wheeler segment grew by 16% in March, with 4,00,120 units sold and domestic two-wheeler sales up by 14%. Motorcycle sales increased 15% to stay at 196,734 units, while scooters increased very nearly 27% with 1,66,297 units being offered.

TVS Motor’s electric vehicle (EV) sales surged 77% to 26,935 units in March. A similar scenario was observed in the three-wheeler segment, the sales of which increased by 44% in March.

Two-wheeler dispatches witnessed a 14% increase, three-wheeler sales jumped 21%, and total exports were up by 31% in FY 2024-25 Q4. Two-wheeler sales grew by 12% and exports by 18% for full financial year 2024-25.

