Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (limited reviewed) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financials results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (limited reviewed) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Wednesday 20th March 2024 inter-alia to consider the issuance of Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares by way of Bonus to the shareholders of the Company. Intimation of the Outcome of the Board Meeting TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20 Mar 2024 for Bonus Shares. Intimation of the Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation of the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors - Employee Stock Option Plan Postal ballot as per Section 11p of the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend if any to the shareholders of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8/- per share (800%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 380 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 19th March 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 02.35 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024