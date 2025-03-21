TVS Motors announces ₹10 per share interim dividend

TVS Motor Company Limited announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, being 1000% of face value of each share. The total payout for the financial year ending March 20, 2025 is ₹475 Crore.

The company informed the bourses that the record date for interim dividend has been fixed as March 26, 2025, as per SEBI regulations. The auto manufacturer announced that the dividend will be disbursed within a period of 30 days to shareholders holding shares in both physical and electronic forms as of the record date.

TVS Company stated that for the quarter ended December 2024 it reported a net profit of ₹618 Crore, registering 4% growth against the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter also registered a growth of 10.30% to ₹9,097, against the same quarter of previous year.

The company’s EBITDA was up by 17% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,081 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. The EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 11.90% against 11.2% in the previous corresponding period.

