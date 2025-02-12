TVS Motor to Invest ₹2,000 Crore in Karnataka, Expand Mysuru Operations

TVS Motor Company Ltd announced plans to invest ₹2,000 crore over the next 5 years to set up a Global Capability Centre in Karnataka and expand its operations in Mysuru. Recently, it also entered into a MoU with the Government of Karnataka further “demonstrating its commitment to grow in a state that has continued to foster innovation”.

The Mysuru expansion covers increasing production and engineering capabilities, establishing a dedicated test track, and building new office infrastructure. TVS Motor intends to build a centre of innovation to facilitate the rendezvous of engineers, designers, AI and ML experts and innovators, who will build next-gen motorcycles.

Emphasising on Karnataka being the innovation powerhouse in India, Sudarshan Venu, MD – TVS Motor said that the new capability centre will draw top talent and facilitate pathbreaking ideas.

The Mysuru facility employs over 3,500 people and has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million vehicles for the domestic and export markets. The Mysuru plant accounts for over ₹1,200 crore of the company’s overall ₹7,600 crore in exports.

The initiatives will help TVS Motor double its export revenue and total revenue from Mysuru operations. TVS Motor Company also has two other manufacturing units apart from Mysuru. The Hosur plant, located near Bengaluru, is spread across 300 acres in the green countryside and their second plant in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.