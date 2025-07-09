India’s EV Sales Jump 29% in June; Passenger Vehicle Volumes Nearly Double

Retail sales of electric vehicles in India reached 1.8 lakh units in June, showing a 28.6% jump over the same period last year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) on Tuesday.

What stood out was the spike in electric passenger vehicles. Sales nearly doubled 13,178 units were sold last month, compared to just 7,323 in June 2024. That’s a year-on-year increase of almost 80%. With that, the share of electric cars in the total EV pie went up to 4.4%, from 2.5% a year earlier.

Electric two-wheelers continued to do well too. Dealers sold 1,05,355 units in June, up 31.7% from the 80,003 units sold in the same month last year. Electric three-wheelers made up the largest chunk of the total EV volume. 60,559 units were sold in June, up from 52,302 a year earlier a growth of nearly 16%.

More importantly, three-wheelers now account for over 60% of the entire EV market, up from 55% last year. That shows how dominant this segment has become in the last-mile delivery and transport space. Electric commercial vehicles also saw a notable surge. Sales hit 1,146 units, more than doubling from the 515 units sold in June 2024 a 122.5% increase.

FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar credited the steady growth to stronger consumer confidence and continued support from the PM e-Drive Scheme, which aims to make EVs more affordable and push faster adoption across segments.

“You’re seeing clear traction now. Electric two-wheelers alone captured 7.3% of the market in June, up from 5.8% last year,” he said. He also pointed out that commercial EVs now make up 1.56% of their category, which is double what it was a year ago.

Vigneshwar said the industry is seeing momentum thanks to improved charging infrastructure and a bigger push for domestic EV manufacturing. “We’re moving toward cleaner, smarter, and more self-reliant mobility not as a slogan, but as a market reality,” he added.

