iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

9 Jul 2025 , 02:13 PM

Omaxe Ltd. has unveiled plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in a large-scale township in Indore, marking a decisive step in its expansion into Tier-II cities. Spread across 450 acres, the integrated project will come up along the city’s fast-growing Super Corridor, a stretch that’s seen a surge in real estate activity.

The development, which will unfold in phases, is expected to bring in around ₹2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years, the company said in a statement on July 8.

More than just a housing layout, the township is being designed as a complete urban ecosystem. Plans include residential plots, retail zones, commercial areas, schools, healthcare centres, parks, and hospitality infrastructure all aimed at creating a self-sustained, future-ready community.

The execution will be handled by Omaxe’s group subsidiaries, and the funding will come from internal accruals a signal of the company’s conservative and well-planned financial strategy.

Omaxe has delivered 15 real estate projects across Madhya Pradesh so far. Two more are nearing completion and are expected to be handed over in the coming months.

The Indore project also comes close on the heels of a similar township announcement in Amritsar, indicating a deliberate shift in the company’s focus from scattered developments to master-planned communities in cities poised for growth.

Indore’s improved connectivity and transport infrastructure have added to its appeal among developers and investors alike. The city recently launched metro rail services, a first in the state, and is seeing massive public investment in roads and railways ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in nearby Ujjain.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indore
  • Omaxe Ltd
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|02:13 PM
Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.