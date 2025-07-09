Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Omaxe Ltd. has unveiled plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in a large-scale township in Indore, marking a decisive step in its expansion into Tier-II cities. Spread across 450 acres, the integrated project will come up along the city’s fast-growing Super Corridor, a stretch that’s seen a surge in real estate activity.

The development, which will unfold in phases, is expected to bring in around ₹2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years, the company said in a statement on July 8.

More than just a housing layout, the township is being designed as a complete urban ecosystem. Plans include residential plots, retail zones, commercial areas, schools, healthcare centres, parks, and hospitality infrastructure all aimed at creating a self-sustained, future-ready community.

The execution will be handled by Omaxe’s group subsidiaries, and the funding will come from internal accruals a signal of the company’s conservative and well-planned financial strategy.

Omaxe has delivered 15 real estate projects across Madhya Pradesh so far. Two more are nearing completion and are expected to be handed over in the coming months.

The Indore project also comes close on the heels of a similar township announcement in Amritsar, indicating a deliberate shift in the company’s focus from scattered developments to master-planned communities in cities poised for growth.

Indore’s improved connectivity and transport infrastructure have added to its appeal among developers and investors alike. The city recently launched metro rail services, a first in the state, and is seeing massive public investment in roads and railways ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in nearby Ujjain.

