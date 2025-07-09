Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 9, 2025. At 2:14 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,724 which is trading at 0.01% gain than the previous close or up by 11 points. Nifty is trading at 25,529 which is a 0.03% gain or up by 6.55 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1419 shares advances today, whereas 1200 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 26 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, HUL, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv. Sensex top losers are Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Elec.

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Jio Financial. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.020% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.50% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com