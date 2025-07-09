iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

9 Jul 2025 , 02:21 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 9, 2025. At 2:14 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,724 which is trading at 0.01% gain than the previous close or up by 11 points. Nifty is trading at 25,529 which is a 0.03% gain or up by 6.55 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 1419 shares advances today, whereas 1200 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 26 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, HUL, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv. Sensex top losers are Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Elec. 

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Jio Financial. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.020% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.50% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • market update
  • Mid Market
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market update
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|02:13 PM
Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.