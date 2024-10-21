|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Oct 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 2
|Board approves financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2nd Interim dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 2 (20%) per share
|Dividend
|19 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|2
|20
|Interim
|Board approves Interim Dividend of Rs.2 per share (20%) and the record date for the same is August 1, 2024
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, shall be paid starting from the fifth day from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The record date w.r.t. said final dividend shall be intimated in due course.
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 3
|declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs. 10 each in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As had been disclosed earlier vide our letter dated May 9, 2024, Thursday, May 23, 2024 is the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend. The said interim dividend shall be paid starting from May 29, 2024
|Dividend
|22 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 2
|Board declares 2nd Interim Divided of Rs.2 per share (20%) for FY 23-24 and determines the record date of February 2 ,2024
In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.Read More
Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.