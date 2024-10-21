iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Dividend

1,969.95
(-1.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Oberoi Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Oct 20244 Nov 20244 Nov 2024220Interim 2
Board approves financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2nd Interim dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 2 (20%) per share
Dividend19 Jul 20241 Aug 20241 Aug 2024220Interim
Board approves Interim Dividend of Rs.2 per share (20%) and the record date for the same is August 1, 2024
Dividend14 May 202424 Jun 202424 Jun 2024220Final
recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, shall be paid starting from the fifth day from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The record date w.r.t. said final dividend shall be intimated in due course.
Dividend14 May 202422 May 202423 May 2024220Interim 3
declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs. 10 each in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As had been disclosed earlier vide our letter dated May 9, 2024, Thursday, May 23, 2024 is the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend. The said interim dividend shall be paid starting from May 29, 2024
Dividend22 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 2024220Interim 2
Board declares 2nd Interim Divided of Rs.2 per share (20%) for FY 23-24 and determines the record date of February 2 ,2024

Oberoi Realty: Related News

Oberoi Realty's project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

