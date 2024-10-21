Dividend 18 Oct 2024 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024 2 20 Interim 2

Board approves financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2nd Interim dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 2 (20%) per share

Dividend 19 Jul 2024 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024 2 20 Interim

Board approves Interim Dividend of Rs.2 per share (20%) and the record date for the same is August 1, 2024

Dividend 14 May 2024 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024 2 20 Final

recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, shall be paid starting from the fifth day from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The record date w.r.t. said final dividend shall be intimated in due course.

Dividend 14 May 2024 22 May 2024 23 May 2024 2 20 Interim 3

declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs. 10 each in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As had been disclosed earlier vide our letter dated May 9, 2024, Thursday, May 23, 2024 is the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend. The said interim dividend shall be paid starting from May 29, 2024

Dividend 22 Jan 2024 2 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024 2 20 Interim 2