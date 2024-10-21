iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Key Ratios

1,980.2
(-0.44%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.24

-8.27

76.83

13.62

Op profit growth

18.08

-4.53

55.19

18.51

EBIT growth

20.33

-5.15

60.18

15.58

Net profit growth

41.63

7.24

50.24

21.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

43.85

48.73

46.83

53.36

EBIT margin

44.54

48.58

46.98

51.87

Net profit margin

38.86

36.01

30.8

36.25

RoCE

9.89

9.44

11.67

9.08

RoNW

2.64

2.05

2.34

1.94

RoA

2.15

1.74

1.91

1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

28.8

20.33

18.96

13.51

Dividend per share

3

0

0

2

Cash EPS

27.7

19.19

17.72

12.06

Book value per share

286.47

257.67

237.33

179.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.61

28.3

17.62

37.63

P/CEPS

33.9

29.96

18.85

42.14

P/B

3.27

2.23

1.4

2.83

EV/EBIDTA

29.61

21.49

12.37

26.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

15.85

Tax payout

-27.51

-20.09

-29.03

-29.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.1

21.62

24.17

41.38

Inventory days

657.02

887.33

780.03

1,155.67

Creditor days

-64.76

-66

-33.41

-61.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.94

-13.11

-11.88

-95.64

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.14

0.16

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

2.16

1.4

1.34

2.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

13.86

-13.28

52.02

38.12

Employee costs

-2.53

-2.39

-2.87

-5.3

Other costs

-67.47

-35.57

-102.31

-79.45

Oberoi Realty's project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

