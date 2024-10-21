iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,127
(-5.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Oberoi Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

67.7%

67.7%

67.7%

67.7%

67.7%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

30.35%

30.34%

29.8%

29.45%

29.45%

Non-Institutions

1.93%

1.95%

2.49%

2.83%

2.84%

Total Non-Promoter

32.29%

32.29%

32.29%

32.29%

32.29%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.70%

Non-Promoter- 30.35%

Institutions: 30.35%

Non-Institutions: 1.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Oberoi Realty: Related NEWS

Oberoi Realty's project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Read More
Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Oberoi Realty Ltd

