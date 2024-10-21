Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.
Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.
In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.