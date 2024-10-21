iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,265
(2.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,012.47

849.67

619.66

974.19

yoy growth (%)

19.16

37.11

-36.39

9.38

Raw materials

529.79

-84.21

1,080.85

59.76

As % of sales

52.32

9.91

174.42

6.13

Employee costs

-47.19

-39.74

-55.05

-57.99

As % of sales

4.66

4.67

8.88

5.95

Other costs

-1,003.73

-230.7

-1,308.03

-451.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.13

27.15

211.08

46.39

Operating profit

491.34

495.01

337.42

524.03

OPM

48.52

58.25

54.45

53.79

Depreciation

-26.13

-27.46

-30.83

-39.63

Interest expense

-29.04

-10.52

-11.87

-2.57

Other income

62.33

51.48

124.19

109.11

Profit before tax

498.49

508.51

418.91

590.93

Taxes

-116.62

-91.89

-104.06

-173.77

Tax rate

-23.39

-18.07

-24.84

-29.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

381.87

416.61

314.84

417.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

381.87

416.61

314.84

417.16

yoy growth (%)

-8.33

32.32

-24.52

30.1

NPM

37.71

49.03

50.8

42.82

