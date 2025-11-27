iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

27 Nov 2025 , 11:24 AM

Oberoi Realty Ltd announced that it has entered into an agreement for the redevelopment of land measuring 4,706 square metres, located at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.

The company’s share in the project, in terms of free sale component, is estimated at around 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area) currently. This estimate is subject to the provisions of the Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034, and other applicable laws.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 760 Crore. This came 29% year-on-year higher against ₹589 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business said that its revenue jumped 34.80% y-o-y to ₹1,779 Crore for the quarter under review. This is backed by robust demand across its residential and commercial projects.

EBITDA for the September 2025 quarter stood at ₹1,020 Crore. This jumped as much as 25.30% on a y-o-y basis against ₹814 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

The company’s board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of ₹ 2 per share (20% of the face value of ₹10 each) for FY 25-26. The company said that the record date for interim dividend has been fixed as October 21, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Oberoi Realty
  • Oberoi Realty Agreement
  • Oberoi Realty news
  • Oberoi Realty Project
  • Oberoi Realty updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:24 AM
Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:21 AM
Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:15 AM
Thermax Secures ₹580 Crore Boiler Order From Dangote Industries for Nigeria Refinery

Thermax Secures ₹580 Crore Boiler Order From Dangote Industries for Nigeria Refinery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|10:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.