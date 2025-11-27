Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Oberoi Realty Ltd announced that it has entered into an agreement for the redevelopment of land measuring 4,706 square metres, located at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.

The company’s share in the project, in terms of free sale component, is estimated at around 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area) currently. This estimate is subject to the provisions of the Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034, and other applicable laws.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 760 Crore. This came 29% year-on-year higher against ₹589 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business said that its revenue jumped 34.80% y-o-y to ₹1,779 Crore for the quarter under review. This is backed by robust demand across its residential and commercial projects.

EBITDA for the September 2025 quarter stood at ₹1,020 Crore. This jumped as much as 25.30% on a y-o-y basis against ₹814 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

The company’s board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of ₹ 2 per share (20% of the face value of ₹10 each) for FY 25-26. The company said that the record date for interim dividend has been fixed as October 21, 2025.

