Oberoi Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
363.6
363.6
363.6
363.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,647.77
11,462.63
6,710.85
6,329.29
Net Worth
13,011.37
11,826.23
7,074.45
6,692.89
Minority Interest
Debt
2,400.34
3,492.8
1,715.83
774.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
91.87
42.56
26.38
24.99
Total Liabilities
15,503.58
15,361.59
8,816.66
7,492.13
Fixed Assets
4,291.89
3,778.12
1,899.1
1,031.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
765.32
665.8
1,027.02
682.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
91.89
50.56
22.27
4.68
Networking Capital
9,738.58
10,448.06
5,669.48
5,744.2
Inventories
9,186.67
8,258.74
2,499.3
1,969.51
Inventory Days
901
846.05
Sundry Debtors
118.46
1,073.08
56.83
58.37
Debtor Days
20.48
25.07
Other Current Assets
3,107.56
3,111.33
4,566.75
4,219.3
Sundry Creditors
-471.15
-159.86
-81.86
-124.14
Creditor Days
29.51
53.32
Other Current Liabilities
-2,202.96
-1,835.23
-1,371.54
-378.84
Cash
615.9
419.04
198.79
28.93
Total Assets
15,503.58
15,361.58
8,816.66
7,492.15
In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.Read More
Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
