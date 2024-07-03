iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,273.55
(0.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,181.02

3,231.16

1,870.51

1,262.5

1,622.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,181.02

3,231.16

1,870.51

1,262.5

1,622.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85.22

227.25

277.77

30.14

42.14

Total Income

3,266.24

3,458.41

2,148.28

1,292.64

1,664.27

Total Expenditure

1,559.72

1,488.2

1,040.96

635.6

944.15

PBIDT

1,706.52

1,970.21

1,107.32

657.04

720.12

Interest

168.08

107

54.43

56.3

68.35

PBDT

1,538.44

1,863.21

1,052.89

600.74

651.77

Depreciation

33.98

30.01

30.11

31.18

33.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

325.28

419.69

206.18

119.24

179.44

Deferred Tax

40.6

-10.75

1.86

-2.12

0.28

Reported Profit After Tax

1,138.58

1,424.26

814.74

452.44

438.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,138.58

1,424.26

814.74

452.44

438.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,138.58

1,424.26

814.74

452.44

438.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

31.31

39.17

22.41

12.44

12.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

363.6

363.6

363.6

363.6

363.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

53.64

60.97

59.19

52.04

44.39

PBDTM(%)

48.36

57.66

56.28

47.58

40.17

PATM(%)

35.79

44.07

43.55

35.83

27.02

Oberoi Realty: Related NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

