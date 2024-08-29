iifl-logo-icon 1
2,127
(-5.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,400₹1.65-5.71%00%
--1,440₹20%1,4000%
--1,460₹1.10%1,4000%
--1,480₹0.50%2,1000%
--1,500₹0.05-66.66%46,200-5.71%
--1,520₹0.05-80%14,700-4.54%
7000%₹157.150%1,560₹0.15-62.5%12,6000%
1,4000%₹140.90%1,580₹0.05-80%33,600-7.69%
3,5000%₹129.10%1,600₹0.05-88.88%43,400-12.67%
2,1000%₹1060%1,620₹0.05-90%46,200-5.71%
4,9000%₹90.20%1,640₹0.05-93.75%32,900-16.07%
4,2000%₹51.850%1,660₹0.1-92.85%22,400-28.88%
5,6000%₹47.250%1,680₹0.05-98.3%16,100-59.64%
22,400-31.91%₹24.734.23%1,700₹0.05-99.21%63,700-42.40%
49,000-53.64%₹750.53%1,720₹4-65.66%27,300-56.66%
56,700-64.31%₹0.05-96.96%1,740₹28-3.11%60,200-34.84%
2,15,600-0.96%₹0.05-90.9%1,760₹5517.02%60,900-10.30%
1,06,400-8.43%₹0.05-85.71%1,780₹8626.47%40,6000%
1,58,900-22.78%₹0.05-85.71%1,800₹902.09%41,300-1.66%
61,600-21.42%₹0.05-80%1,820₹106.3512.36%16,800-7.69%
1,21,800-10.76%₹0.5150%1,840₹137.510%17,5000%
1,23,2000%₹0.05-83.33%1,860₹154.20%11,2000%
66,500-9.52%₹0.05-75%1,880₹1700%4,2000%
2,59,000-7.03%₹0.05-80%1,900₹184.40%13,3000%
21,000-6.25%₹0.4166.66%1,920₹136.050%1,4000%
21,000-3.22%₹0.05-50%1,940₹145.150%1,4000%
30,800-2.22%₹0.05-75%1,960₹193.10%3,5000%
4,900-36.36%₹0.05-87.5%1,980--
76,300-6.03%₹0.05-66.66%2,000₹208.050%2,1000%
1,4000%₹14.30%2,020--
14,0000%₹0.10%2,040--
58,1000%₹0.05-66.66%2,080--
15,4000%₹0.30%2,120--

Oberoi Realty: Related NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

