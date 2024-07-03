Oberoi Realty Ltd Summary

Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai based Real Estate Development Company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. Oberoi Realty Ltd was incorporated on May 8, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Kingston Properties Pvt Ltd. In February 20, 2002, the company acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Ciba Specialty Chemicals (India) Ltd. Also, they acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Novartis India Ltd. In April 8, 2003, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In February 10, 2005, the company acquired the development rights at Andheri (West), Mumbai from Excel Industries Ltd and Shroff Family Charitable Trust for the development of property. In March 31, 2005, the company entered into Master Asset Purchase Agreement with Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd, Tulip Hotels Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ajit Kerkar and SRPL for acquisition of Hotel Tulip Star at Juhu, Mumbai from Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd.In September 26, 2005, the company acquired a land at Mulund, Mumbai from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In October 18, 2005, they acquired the land at Andheri (East), Mumbai from Madhu Fantasy Land Pvt Ltd and Avinash Bhosale. In December 21, 2006, Oberoi Constructions Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In January 14, 2007, SSIII, a company owned by a real estate fund advised by US registered investment advisers which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley Inc, invested Rs 6,750 million in the company. SSIII subscribed to 279,777 equity shares and 783 preference shares for Rs 5,967 million and Rs 783 million respectively in the company.In January 2, 2008, the company entered into Hotel Operating Services Agreement with Starwood Asia Pacific Hotels & Resort Pte Ltd for operating The Westin Mumbai - Garden City hotel at Goregaon (East), Mumbai. In September 23, 2009, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Skylark Build and Shree Vrunda Enterprises for the development of the free-sale component under slum rehabilitation scheme at Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai. In October 2009, the name of the company was changed from Kingston Properties Pvt Ltd to Oberoi Realty Pvt Ltd. In December 2009, the company was converted in to a public limited company and the name was changed to Oberoi Realty Ltd.On 29 October 2010, Oberoi Realty launched an Office Space project Oberoi Prisma situated at Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai. The project is being developed by Oberoi Constructions Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.On 23 August 2011, Oberoi Realty announced that it has appointed Samsung C&T Corporation as its general contractor for the iconic high rise mixed use project in Worli, Mumbai, to be developed under Oasis Realty (a joint venture between Sahana and Oberoi Realty). Samsung CET Corporation, one of the finest construction and engineering companies, has constructed many of the worlds tallest landmark building projects Like the Burj Khalifa in UAE and the Petronas Tower in Malaysia. The proposed high rise mixed use development at Worli, Mumbai has three phases comprising of a residential tower, commercial office space and a luxury hotel. The project is scheduled to be completed phase-wise over a period of 53 months.On 29 September 2011, Oberoi Realty announced that the company has purchased 5 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up and 3.62 lakh 1% Non-cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares - Series I of Rs 10 each fully paid up of I-Ven Realty Limited from India Advantage Fund I, acting through its Investment Manager ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited. Further, Oberoi Realty Limited has also invested in optionally convertible debentures issued by I-Ven Realty Limited. Consequent to the transaction, Oberoi Realty holds 50% stake in the equity share capital and preference share capital (Series I) in I-Ven Realty Limited and 50% of the optionally convertible debentures in I-Ven Realty Limited.On 25 March 2014, Oberoi Realty announced that it has been declared as the highest bidder at the auction of about 25 acres of land parcel owned by Tata Steel Limited and located on the Western Express Highway in Borivali (East), a western suburb in Mumbai. The company said that it is awaiting a detailed communication for the next steps in the process. The sale will be concluded after receipt of the requisite approvals. On 8 May 2014, Oberoi Realty announced that The Ritz-Carlton will be the hospitality partner for its iconic mixed used development project at Worli, Mumbai, to be developed by Oasis Realty, a joint venture between Sahana and Oberoi Realty. This mixed-use development consists of two high-rise towers; The Ritz-Carlton, Mumbai and Residences-managed by The Ritz-Carlton.On 12 January 2015, Oberoi Realty announced the launch of residential projects Eternia and Enigma, at Mulund, the central suburb of Mumbai. The projects are located on the arterial LBS Road in one of Mumbais fastest growing suburb. Singapore-based architects, HB Design will design the developments.The Preferential Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of Oberoi Realty at its meeting held on 20 July 2015 approved the allotment of 1.1 crore Equity Shares to Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a deemed Foreign Portfolio Investor, at a price of Rs 295 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs 324.50 crore.On 28 October 2015, Oberoi Realty announced the launch of its residential project Sky City at Borivali, Mumbai. Spread across 25 acres of land, the project will consist of multiple towers of up to 60 storeys each.On 15 September 2016, Oberoi Realty announced that in respect of Commerz II office space project, the company has till date entered into definitive agreements pursuant to which the cumulative carpet area leased now exceeds 25% of the total carpet area of the project. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Oberoi Realty commenced sales of its prestigious mixed use development project at Worli - Three Sixty West. In September 2017, Oberoi Realty was selected as a successful bidder, by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, for the land admeasuring approximately 60 acres located at Thane, Maharashtra. The proposed purchase of land is subject to compliance with the term and conditions of the bid, including receipt of all statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities.The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) committee of the company at its meeting held on 21 June 2018 approved the issue and allotment of 2.4 crore Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 500 per Equity Share against the floor price of Rs 509.29 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 1200 crore.During FY 2019, projects like Esquire at Goregaon East, Mumbai, Prisma of JVLR, Mumbai and Oberoi International School at JVLR, Mumbai were delivered/ sold. The Company launched a new project Maxima at JVLR, Mumbai and achieved 100% occupancy in Commerz II, office space. During the year 2020, Evenstar Hotels Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of Company. During the year 2021, Homexchange Limited was incorporated as a joint venture of Company.During the year FY 2021-22, Company launched the 2nd Tower in Elysian Project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. It further entered into two Agreements, one for a plot of land at Peddar Road and another at Kolshet, in Thane.During the year 2022, Encase Realty Private Limited was incorporated on January 19th as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company.During the year 2022, Perspective Realty Private Limited, became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year FY 2022-23, Company launched Tower G in Sky City Project at Borivali (East), Mumbai. Further, it purchased a parcel of land adjoining the existing lands owned by Company at Thane.