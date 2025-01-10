To the Members of Oberoi Realty Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Oberoi Realty Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the RsAuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial StatementsRs section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the RsCode of EthicsRs issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the AuditorRss responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contract with Customers (as described in note 1.2.9 and 42 of the standalone financial statements) Revenue from real-estate contracts is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 using the percentage of completion method. This determination is based on the proportion that contract costs actually incurred, bear to the estimated total contract costs, and requires significant judgements, including estimate of balance costs to complete, identification of contractual obligations, the CompanyRss rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price. Our audit procedures included, among others: Revenue recognition is significant to the standalone financial statements based on the quantitative materiality. The application of percentage of completion method involves significant judgement as explained above. Accordingly, we regard these as key audit matter. • We read the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. • We assessed the management evaluation of recognising revenue from real estate contracts over a period of time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. • We tested controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of percentage of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of costs to complete the remaining contract obligations. • We tested controls and management processes pertaining to recognition of revenue over a period of time in case of real estate projects. • We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and inspected the underlying customer contracts/ agreements evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised over a period of time. • We assessed the disclosures included in standalone financial statements, as specified in Ind AS 115. Assessing the carrying value of Inventory (as described in note 1.2.15 and 11 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the inventory of ongoing and completed real-estate projects is Rs 9,18,507.87 lakhs. The inventories are held at the lower of the cost and net realisable value ("NRV"). Our audit procedures included, among others: The determination of NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • We evaluated the design and operation of internal controls related to testing recoverable amounts with carrying amount of inventory, including evaluating management processes for estimating future costs to complete projects. We identified the assessment of the carrying value of inventory as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment. • As regards NRV, for a sample of selected projects, compared costs incurred and estimates of future cost to complete the project with costs of similar projects and compared NRV to recent sales or to the estimated selling price Tax litigations and exposures (as described in note 1.2.16 and 39.4 to the standalone financial statements) The Company has various tax litigations/matters that are pending before tax authorities. The Company assesses such litigations/matters on a periodic basis and a provision or disclosure is made based on such assessment. Our audit procedures included, among others: For the tax litigations/matters referred to in note 39.4, including the matter relating to application under section 245C of the Income Tax Act 1961 referred to in note 39.4 (iii) thereof, significant management judgement is required in assessing the exposure due to the inherent uncertainties as to likely outcome, and due to the nature and timeframe involved, taxation exposures are identified as a key audit matter. • We obtained an understanding of the CompanyRss process to identify claims, litigations and contingencies and the key controls implemented. For select controls, evaluated their design and tested their operating effectiveness. • We obtained a list of tax litigations/matters from the Company and performed inquiries with the management, as to their likely outcome, financial impact and repetitiveness and obtained management representation thereon. • We examined evidences to corroborate managementRss assessment of the risk profile in respect of these matters including reading the CompanyRss submissions to relevant authorities and orders received in this regard. • In relation to the material tax litigations/matters, we involved our tax specialists, as appropriate, to perform an independent assessment of the conclusions reached by management. • We evaluated managementRss assumptions, estimates and judgements used in the calculations of such provisions. • We read the disclosures in the standalone financial statements to assess if they reflect the key facts and circumstances of the underlying tax exposures.

OTHER INFORMATION

The CompanyRss Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorRss report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRss Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRss financial reporting process.

AuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRss report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRss report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRss report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRss Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except, that the back-up of books of account of hospitality segment were not kept on servers physically located in India as stated in Note 45(a) to the standalone financial statements and for the matter stated in paragraph (i) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash

Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph

(b) above and paragraph (i) below respectively;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRss Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in

note 47 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and as disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in note 18.2 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for changes made using privileged/ administrative access rights to the application and the underlying database, as described in note 45(b) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of this accounting software.

Further, as explained in note 45(b), the Company, has used two accounting software for its hospitality segment which are operated by a third-party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account. In the absence of the details related to audit trail in the Service Organization Controls report we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said software were enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: Oberoi Realty Limited (Rsthe Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) ained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in note 2 and 4 to the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable Properties, in the nature of freehold land & buildings, as indicated in the below mentioned cases which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law TribunalRss (NCLT) Order dated February 28, 2024, are not individually held in the name of the Company, however the deed of merger has been registered by the Company on March 29, 2024.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of Company Building being RsOberoi MallRs, situate at Goregaon East, Mumbai and the underlying entire project land 10,262.72 Oberoi Mall Limited (OML) No 1-16 years The Title Deeds in respect of the said properties are in the name of Oberoi Mall Flat in New Padmavati Nagar Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Goregaon East, Mumbai 62.54 Oberoi Mall Limited (OML) No 17 years Limited and Oberoi Construction Limited which were wholly Rs owned subsidiaries of the Company and which stands merged into Oberoi Realty Limited pursuant to the Scheme. Building being RsOberoi International SchoolRs, situated at JVLR, Mumbai and the underlying entire project land 13,846.76 Oberoi Constructions Limited (OCL) No 6-7 years

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion

the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 20 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as

follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 31,044.25 - Subsidiaries 30,943.71 - Joint Ventures 100.54 - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 1,16,576.91 - Joint Ventures 12,623.69 - Others -

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the CompanyRss interest.

(c) I n respect of loans granted to companies, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated in the agreement

since they are interest free and repayable on demand. In respect of a loan granted to a Limited Liability Partnership, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement since it is repayable on demand. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which had fallen due during the year.

(f) As disclosed in note 16 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans, either repayable on demand or

without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies and Limited Liability Partnerships. Of these following

are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand 1,29,200.87 - 1,29,200.61 - without specifying terms of repayment - - - Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 0% 100%

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture or service of construction activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income-tax,

property tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and service tax, income-tax, service tax, customs duty, value added tax and property tax not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakh) Financial Year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax Demand, Interest and Penalty 577.13 2008-09 to 2010-11 HonRsble High Court Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax, Demand, Interest and Penalty 377.64 2008-09 to 2013-14 Commissioner of Service Tax, Appeals - II Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax Demand, Interest and Penalty 33.07 2010-11 to 2013-14 Additional Commissioner, Service Tax Audit III, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax, Demand, Interest and Penalty 25.52 2011-12 Commissioner of Service Tax, Appeals - IV, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax Demand, Interest and Penalty 140.32 2014-15 Joint Commissioner, Service Tax VI, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax Demand, Interest and Penalty 20.71 2015-16 to 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Excise, Di- VII, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax, Demand, Interest and Penalty 75.59 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax & Central Excise, Mumbai East. Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax, Demand, Interest and Penalty 149.05 2016-17 Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax & Central Excise, Mumbai East. Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Provisions) Service Tax, Demand, Interest and Penalty 46.04 2017-18 Assisstant Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax and Central Excise, Div-VII, Mumbai Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 729.27 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Krishi Kalyan Cess Refund Claim 54.87 2017-18 GST Audit III, Mumbai Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Disallowance of TRAN-1 credit 146.35 2017-18 Dty. Comm. of Sales Tax, Mumbai Customs Act, 1962 SFIS license claims 296.95 2011-12 to 2014-15 Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) - Mumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Property Tax Demand 6,993.04 2013- 14, 2014- 15, 2017-18, 2019- 20, 2020- 21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 HonRsble High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 160.02 2009-10 HonRsble High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 128.04 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 54.14 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) As stated in note 39.4(iii) to the financial statements, application filed under Section 245C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 was concluded in April 2023 and consequently, in the previous financial year the Company had provided for additional tax and interest without recording corresponding income in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) Loans amounting to Rs 2,450.00 Lakhs are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. Such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no other Core Investment Companies as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 48 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund

specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43 to the financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43 to the financial statements.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORRsS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OBEROI REALTY LIMITED

Re: Oberoi Realty Limited ("the Company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Oberoi Realty Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRss Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRss Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the CompanyRss policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AuditorRss Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRss judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companyRss internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRss internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRss assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.