Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and 2nd Interim Dividend for FY24-25 on the equity shares of the Company deciding the record date Board approves financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2nd Interim dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 2 (20%) per share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by issue of equity shares/or any other securities convertible into equity. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on October 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for Q1FY25 Board approves Interim Dividend of Rs.2 per share (20%) and the record date for the same is August 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials results for Q4FY24 OBEROI REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- At the Board meeting to be held on May 14, 2024, the Board shall also consider (i) declaration of 3rd interim dividend for FY23-24 on the equity shares of the Company, (ii) recommend final dividend for FY23-24 to be paid subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing AGM, and (iii) pass enabling resolution/s for fund raising by various modes, including by issue of (a) non-convertible debentures, or any other securities, and (b) equity shares and/ or any other securities convertible into equity, both subject to shareholders approval (wherever required) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Board (i) approves audited financials results for FY23-24, (ii) declares 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share (20%), (iii) recommends final dividend for FY23-24 of Rs. 2 per share (20%), (iv) enabling resolution for issue of NCD on private placement basis, (v) enabling resolution for issue of shares on QIP basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Board has approved appointment of Mr. Prafulla Chhajed as an Independent Director and reappointment of Mr. Vikas Oberoi as the Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Appointment of Mr. Anil Harish as an Independent Director w.e.f. April 1, 2024

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024