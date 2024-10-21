iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd AGM

1,987.95
(-1.26%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Oberoi Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
AGM 28/06/2024 Annual Report for FY2023-24 and notice of AGM to be held on June 28, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2024 Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 in respect of 26th AGM held on June 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

Oberoi Realty: Related News

Oberoi Realty's project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

