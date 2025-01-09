iifl-logo-icon 1
PB Fintech Ltd Futures Share Price

1,697.15
(-8.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Here's the list of PB Fintech.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the PB Fintech.'s futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

  • Open1,806.6
  • Day's High1,806.6
  • Spot1,697.15
  • Prev. Close1,866.75
  • Day's Low1,684.65
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot325
  • OI(Chg %)4,26,400 (16.01%)
  • Roll Over%0.11
  • Roll Cost2.05
  • Traded Vol.20,93,000 (99.13%)

PB Fintech.: Related NEWS

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

