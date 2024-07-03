PB Fintech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,167.23
1,010.49
1,089.57
870.89
811.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,167.23
1,010.49
1,089.57
870.89
811.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.41
141.44
98.31
93.61
97.49
Total Income
1,273.64
1,151.93
1,187.88
964.5
909.12
Total Expenditure
1,175.02
1,049.74
1,084.62
897.75
901.05
PBIDT
98.62
102.19
103.26
66.75
8.07
Interest
8.98
6.37
6.57
6.44
7.18
PBDT
89.64
95.82
96.69
60.31
0.88
Depreciation
29.39
25.02
23.8
23.08
22.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.27
10.82
12.7
0
-0.32
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
50.98
59.98
60.19
37.23
-21.11
Minority Interest After NP
0.31
-0.2
-0.4
-0.82
-0.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
50.67
60.18
60.59
38.05
-20.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
34.78
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
50.67
25.4
60.59
38.05
-20.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.12
1.34
1.35
0.85
-0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
91.23
91.21
90.24
90.2
90.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.44
10.11
9.47
7.66
0.99
PBDTM(%)
7.67
9.48
8.87
6.92
0.1
PATM(%)
4.36
5.93
5.52
4.27
-2.6
