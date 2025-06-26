iifl-logo
PB Fintech shares worth ₹920 Crore change hands

26 Jun 2025 , 12:03 PM

PB Fintech Limited has witnessed change of hands for an aggregate of 50.50 lakh shares in a block deal window on June 26, 2025.

The transaction took place at a price of ₹1,821.50 per share. The aggregate value of the deal is ₹920 Crore. The number of shares that changed hands aggregate to 1.1% of the total outstanding equity of PB Fintech.

However, the Buyers and Sellers in this transaction are not officially known. 

Earlier, it was reported that company’s co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal may offload 5.05 Million shares or 1.1% of the equity through a block deal.

As part of the deal, these shares have a 90-day lock-in period for the sellers.

Following this development, PB Fintech was trading 0.78% lower at ₹1,825.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,839.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,888, and ₹1,815.40 respectively.

The company posted a whopping 185% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged a net profit of ₹171 Crore against ₹60 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue from operations also witnessed a growth of 38% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,508 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted revenue of ₹1,090 Crore.

