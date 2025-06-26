PB Fintech shares worth ₹920 Crore change hands

PB Fintech Limited has witnessed change of hands for an aggregate of 50.50 lakh shares in a block deal window on June 26, 2025.
The transaction took place at a price of ₹1,821.50 per share. The aggregate value of the deal is ₹920 Crore. The number of shares that changed hands aggregate to 1.1% of the total outstanding equity of PB Fintech.
However, the Buyers and Sellers in this transaction are not officially known.
Earlier, it was reported that company’s co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal may offload 5.05 Million shares or 1.1% of the equity through a block deal.
As part of the deal, these shares have a 90-day lock-in period for the sellers.
Following this development, PB Fintech was trading 0.78% lower at ₹1,825.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,839.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,888, and ₹1,815.40 respectively.
The company posted a whopping 185% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged a net profit of ₹171 Crore against ₹60 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Revenue from operations also witnessed a growth of 38% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,508 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted revenue of ₹1,090 Crore.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.