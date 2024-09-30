PB Fintech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.7
48.08
-6.38
-21.21
Depreciation
-3.8
-9.19
-1.03
-2.87
Tax paid
-8.32
-9.18
-9.43
-25.51
Working capital
659.13
837.83
262.29
Other operating items
Operating
676.7
867.53
245.44
Capital expenditure
13.19
6.44
-2.84
Free cash flow
689.89
873.97
242.6
Equity raised
4,962.66
2,988.02
1,892.39
Investing
232.26
254.96
-225.65
Financing
15.57
2.06
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,900.38
4,119.02
1,909.34
Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
