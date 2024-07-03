iifl-logo-icon 1
PB Fintech Ltd Annually Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,437.68

2,557.85

1,424.89

886.66

771.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,437.68

2,557.85

1,424.89

886.66

771.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

380.57

258.99

125.39

70.75

84.27

Total Income

3,818.25

2,816.84

1,550.28

957.41

855.56

Total Expenditure

3,625.96

3,219.62

2,327.26

1,046.42

1,091.19

PBIDT

192.29

-402.78

-776.99

-89.01

-235.63

Interest

26.46

21.36

13.57

11.52

11.92

PBDT

165.83

-424.14

-790.55

-100.54

-247.55

Depreciation

88.72

63.82

42.84

41.38

47.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.7

0.08

-0.47

8.33

9.19

Deferred Tax

0

-0.1

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

64.41

-487.94

-832.91

-150.24

-304.03

Minority Interest After NP

-2.57

-0.72

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

66.98

-487.22

-832.91

-150.24

-304.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

66.98

-487.22

-832.91

-150.24

-304.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.5

-10.97

-20.34

-6,589.55

-2,733.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

90.24

90.02

89.9

0.05

1.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.59

-15.74

-54.52

-10.03

-30.54

PBDTM(%)

4.82

-16.58

-55.48

-11.33

-32.09

PATM(%)

1.87

-19.07

-58.45

-16.94

-39.41

PB Fintech.: Related NEWS

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

