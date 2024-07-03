PB Fintech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,437.68
2,557.85
1,424.89
886.66
771.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,437.68
2,557.85
1,424.89
886.66
771.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
380.57
258.99
125.39
70.75
84.27
Total Income
3,818.25
2,816.84
1,550.28
957.41
855.56
Total Expenditure
3,625.96
3,219.62
2,327.26
1,046.42
1,091.19
PBIDT
192.29
-402.78
-776.99
-89.01
-235.63
Interest
26.46
21.36
13.57
11.52
11.92
PBDT
165.83
-424.14
-790.55
-100.54
-247.55
Depreciation
88.72
63.82
42.84
41.38
47.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.7
0.08
-0.47
8.33
9.19
Deferred Tax
0
-0.1
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
64.41
-487.94
-832.91
-150.24
-304.03
Minority Interest After NP
-2.57
-0.72
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.98
-487.22
-832.91
-150.24
-304.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.98
-487.22
-832.91
-150.24
-304.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.5
-10.97
-20.34
-6,589.55
-2,733.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.24
90.02
89.9
0.05
1.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.59
-15.74
-54.52
-10.03
-30.54
PBDTM(%)
4.82
-16.58
-55.48
-11.33
-32.09
PATM(%)
1.87
-19.07
-58.45
-16.94
-39.41
