iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024 , 03:06 PM

In the June quarter, PB Fintech reported a net profit of ₹60 Crore, up from a loss of ₹11.9 Crore the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 51.8%, reaching ₹1,010.5 Crore from ₹665.6 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from ₹23 Crore to ₹49 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year. 

In the June quarter, PB Fintech reported a total insurance premium of ₹4,871 Crore, with a 78% YoY growth in the new health and life insurance businesses. The new core online insurance price has increased by 66%.

The company’s renewal/trail revenue increased to ₹559 Crore from ₹418 Crore in the same quarter last year, with margins above 85%, resulting in considerable profit growth.

Customer onboarding and claims support services have improved, and insurance customer satisfaction (CSAT) now stands at 89.9%. While credit growth slowed, adjusted EBITDA has remained positive since December 2022.

PB Fintech disbursed ₹3.1 lakh Crore in loans and issued over 1.3 lakh credit cards, serving a credit score client base of around 46 million.

At around 12.03 PM, PB Fintech was trading 6.39% higher at 1,526.60 per piece, against the previous close of 1,434.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of 1,551.95, and 1,432, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • PB Fintech
  • PB Fintech news
  • PB Fintech Q1
  • PB Fintech Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.