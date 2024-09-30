Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123.42
61.1
49.95
79.14
yoy growth (%)
101.97
22.33
-36.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-130.45
-76.15
-77.59
-37.83
As % of sales
105.69
124.61
155.32
47.8
Other costs
-14.05
-13.12
-11.84
-84.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.39
21.48
23.71
106.52
Operating profit
-21.08
-28.17
-39.48
-43
OPM
-17.08
-46.1
-79.04
-54.32
Depreciation
-3.8
-9.19
-1.03
-2.87
Interest expense
-1.42
-1.42
0
0
Other income
56.01
86.88
34.13
24.65
Profit before tax
29.7
48.08
-6.38
-21.21
Taxes
-8.32
-9.18
-9.43
-25.51
Tax rate
-28.03
-19.09
147.7
120.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.37
38.9
-15.81
-46.73
Exceptional items
-2.36
-29.15
0
0
Net profit
19
9.74
-15.81
-46.73
yoy growth (%)
95.08
-161.6
-66.15
NPM
15.4
15.94
-31.65
-59.04
