iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PB Fintech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,079.55
(-1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

123.42

61.1

49.95

79.14

yoy growth (%)

101.97

22.33

-36.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-130.45

-76.15

-77.59

-37.83

As % of sales

105.69

124.61

155.32

47.8

Other costs

-14.05

-13.12

-11.84

-84.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.39

21.48

23.71

106.52

Operating profit

-21.08

-28.17

-39.48

-43

OPM

-17.08

-46.1

-79.04

-54.32

Depreciation

-3.8

-9.19

-1.03

-2.87

Interest expense

-1.42

-1.42

0

0

Other income

56.01

86.88

34.13

24.65

Profit before tax

29.7

48.08

-6.38

-21.21

Taxes

-8.32

-9.18

-9.43

-25.51

Tax rate

-28.03

-19.09

147.7

120.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.37

38.9

-15.81

-46.73

Exceptional items

-2.36

-29.15

0

0

Net profit

19

9.74

-15.81

-46.73

yoy growth (%)

95.08

-161.6

-66.15

NPM

15.4

15.94

-31.65

-59.04

PB Fintech. : related Articles

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.