PB Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.24
90.02
89.9
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.19
Reserves
7,639.13
7,272.68
6,804.9
2,939.76
Net Worth
7,729.37
7,362.7
6,894.8
2,941
Minority Interest
Debt
4.81
8.03
10.76
13.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7,734.18
7,370.73
6,905.56
2,954.51
Fixed Assets
5.72
8
11.5
15.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,840.47
3,902.53
2,416.27
1,146.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2,383.77
2,971.12
1,235.23
40.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.81
0.89
5.56
11.95
Debtor Days
35.33
Other Current Assets
2,453.42
2,986.53
1,248.39
73.06
Sundry Creditors
-51.8
-4.26
-9.18
-3.32
Creditor Days
9.81
Other Current Liabilities
-19.66
-12.04
-9.54
-40.74
Cash
504.22
489.08
3,242.57
1,751.34
Total Assets
7,734.18
7,370.73
6,905.57
2,954.5
Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.