PB Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

1,780.05
(-4.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.24

90.02

89.9

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.19

Reserves

7,639.13

7,272.68

6,804.9

2,939.76

Net Worth

7,729.37

7,362.7

6,894.8

2,941

Minority Interest

Debt

4.81

8.03

10.76

13.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,734.18

7,370.73

6,905.56

2,954.51

Fixed Assets

5.72

8

11.5

15.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,840.47

3,902.53

2,416.27

1,146.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2,383.77

2,971.12

1,235.23

40.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.81

0.89

5.56

11.95

Debtor Days

35.33

Other Current Assets

2,453.42

2,986.53

1,248.39

73.06

Sundry Creditors

-51.8

-4.26

-9.18

-3.32

Creditor Days

9.81

Other Current Liabilities

-19.66

-12.04

-9.54

-40.74

Cash

504.22

489.08

3,242.57

1,751.34

Total Assets

7,734.18

7,370.73

6,905.57

2,954.5

PB Fintech. : related Articles

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

