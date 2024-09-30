iifl-logo-icon 1
PB Fintech Ltd Key Ratios

1,729
(0.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.73

EBIT margin

-10.04

Net profit margin

-17.72

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16,395.71

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-18,462.72

Book value per share

2,18,390.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

76.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

Net debt / equity

-0.06

Net debt / op. profit

0.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

Employee costs

-53.36

Other costs

-62.36

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

