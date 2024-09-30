iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PB Fintech Ltd Corporate Actions

1,743.85
(2.75%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:18 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

PB Fintech.: Related News

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.