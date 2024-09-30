iifl-logo-icon 1
PB Fintech Ltd AGM

1,773.95
(1.73%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:14:58 PM

PB Fintech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 16th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Please find enclosed the proceedings of 16th AGM held on September 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

PB Fintech.: Related News

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

