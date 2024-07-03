iifl-logo-icon 1
PB Fintech Ltd Half Yearly Results

2,002.85
(-3.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,177.72

1,960.47

1,477.21

1,479.19

1,078.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,177.72

1,960.47

1,477.21

1,479.19

1,078.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

247.85

191.91

188.66

151.15

107.84

Total Income

2,425.57

2,152.38

1,665.87

1,630.34

1,186.5

Total Expenditure

2,224.76

1,982.36

1,643.6

1,680.57

1,539.05

PBIDT

200.81

170.02

22.27

-50.23

-352.55

Interest

15.35

13.01

13.45

11.73

9.63

PBDT

185.46

157.01

8.82

-61.96

-362.18

Depreciation

54.41

46.88

41.84

35.01

28.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.09

12.7

0

0.01

0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.01

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

110.96

97.42

-33.01

-96.97

-390.97

Minority Interest After NP

0.11

-1.22

-1.35

-0.72

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

110.85

98.64

-31.66

-96.25

-390.97

Extra-ordinary Items

34.76

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

76.09

98.64

-31.66

-96.25

-390.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.45

2.19

-0.71

0

-8.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

91.23

90.24

90.02

90.02

89.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.22

8.67

1.5

-3.39

-32.68

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.09

4.96

-2.23

-6.55

-36.24

PB Fintech.: Related NEWS

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

