PB Fintech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,177.72
1,960.47
1,477.21
1,479.19
1,078.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,177.72
1,960.47
1,477.21
1,479.19
1,078.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
247.85
191.91
188.66
151.15
107.84
Total Income
2,425.57
2,152.38
1,665.87
1,630.34
1,186.5
Total Expenditure
2,224.76
1,982.36
1,643.6
1,680.57
1,539.05
PBIDT
200.81
170.02
22.27
-50.23
-352.55
Interest
15.35
13.01
13.45
11.73
9.63
PBDT
185.46
157.01
8.82
-61.96
-362.18
Depreciation
54.41
46.88
41.84
35.01
28.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.09
12.7
0
0.01
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
110.96
97.42
-33.01
-96.97
-390.97
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
-1.22
-1.35
-0.72
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
110.85
98.64
-31.66
-96.25
-390.97
Extra-ordinary Items
34.76
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.09
98.64
-31.66
-96.25
-390.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.45
2.19
-0.71
0
-8.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
91.23
90.24
90.02
90.02
89.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.22
8.67
1.5
-3.39
-32.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.09
4.96
-2.23
-6.55
-36.24
Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.