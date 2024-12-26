Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹4380%
|1,600
|₹0.050%
|53,625-0.60%
|-
|-
|1,700
|₹0.20%
|52,9750%
|3250%
|₹291.133.86%
|1,750
|₹0.15-50%
|50,0504.05%
|1,65,750-0.39%
|₹224.7-28.79%
|1,800
|₹0.8128.57%
|1,31,625-7.32%
|1,9500%
|₹201.05-29.15%
|1,850
|₹0.5557.14%
|49,7250.65%
|38,675-11.19%
|₹103.9-30.73%
|1,900
|₹0.2-50%
|1,03,025-13.15%
|34,775-3.60%
|₹75.3-53.91%
|1,950
|₹0.05-88.88%
|77,025-8.13%
|1,90,450-1.18%
|₹27.7-54.81%
|2,000
|₹0.05-95.45%
|2,62,275-1.94%
|36,075-40%
|₹1.5-93.78%
|2,050
|₹6-58.62%
|35,425-35.50%
|1,45,600-17.64%
|₹0.5-91.73%
|2,100
|₹51.1512.41%
|1,34,550-14.63%
|1,08,550-41.19%
|₹0.15-92.5%
|2,150
|₹96.76.55%
|80,600-31.86%
|1,16,675-22.29%
|₹0.05-95%
|2,200
|₹189.535.35%
|46,475-4.66%
|1,48,525-1.93%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,250
|₹202.650.12%
|12,3500%
|1,13,100-19.06%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|2,300
|₹255.8562.85%
|4,8750%
|39,325-11.67%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|2,350
|₹312.737.96%
|9750%
|63,375-5.79%
|₹0.05-90%
|2,400
|₹377.735.74%
|9750%
|24,700-22.44%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|2,500
|₹4090%
|6500%
Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
