QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

PB Fintech Ltd Option Chain

1,862.95
(-2.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹4380%1,600₹0.050%53,625-0.60%
--1,700₹0.20%52,9750%
3250%₹291.133.86%1,750₹0.15-50%50,0504.05%
1,65,750-0.39%₹224.7-28.79%1,800₹0.8128.57%1,31,625-7.32%
1,9500%₹201.05-29.15%1,850₹0.5557.14%49,7250.65%
38,675-11.19%₹103.9-30.73%1,900₹0.2-50%1,03,025-13.15%
34,775-3.60%₹75.3-53.91%1,950₹0.05-88.88%77,025-8.13%
1,90,450-1.18%₹27.7-54.81%2,000₹0.05-95.45%2,62,275-1.94%
36,075-40%₹1.5-93.78%2,050₹6-58.62%35,425-35.50%
1,45,600-17.64%₹0.5-91.73%2,100₹51.1512.41%1,34,550-14.63%
1,08,550-41.19%₹0.15-92.5%2,150₹96.76.55%80,600-31.86%
1,16,675-22.29%₹0.05-95%2,200₹189.535.35%46,475-4.66%
1,48,525-1.93%₹0.05-90.9%2,250₹202.650.12%12,3500%
1,13,100-19.06%₹0.05-92.3%2,300₹255.8562.85%4,8750%
39,325-11.67%₹0.05-92.3%2,350₹312.737.96%9750%
63,375-5.79%₹0.05-90%2,400₹377.735.74%9750%
24,700-22.44%₹0.05-88.88%2,500₹4090%6500%

PB Fintech.: Related NEWS

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

