PB Fintech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,002.85
(-3.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

2,348.11

1,688.75

884.59

615.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,348.11

1,688.75

884.59

615.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

282.27

176.75

74.52

51.43

Total Income

2,630.37

1,865.5

959.11

667.33

Total Expenditure

2,541.35

2,282.57

1,531.94

707.05

PBIDT

89.03

-417.06

-572.83

-39.72

Interest

19.89

15.2

9.67

8.71

PBDT

69.14

-432.26

-582.49

-48.44

Depreciation

64.92

46.33

30.79

31.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.1

0.02

5.96

Deferred Tax

0

-0.1

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.22

-478.6

-613.3

-85.86

Minority Interest After NP

-2.17

-0.33

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.39

-478.27

-613.3

-85.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.39

-478.27

-613.3

-85.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

-10.76

-15

-2.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

90.2

90.02

89.9

0.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.79

-24.69

-64.75

-6.44

PBDTM(%)

2.94

-25.59

-65.84

-7.86

PATM(%)

0.17

-28.34

-69.33

-13.94

PB Fintech.: Related NEWS

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

