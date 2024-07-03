PB Fintech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2,348.11
1,688.75
884.59
615.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,348.11
1,688.75
884.59
615.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
282.27
176.75
74.52
51.43
Total Income
2,630.37
1,865.5
959.11
667.33
Total Expenditure
2,541.35
2,282.57
1,531.94
707.05
PBIDT
89.03
-417.06
-572.83
-39.72
Interest
19.89
15.2
9.67
8.71
PBDT
69.14
-432.26
-582.49
-48.44
Depreciation
64.92
46.33
30.79
31.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.1
0.02
5.96
Deferred Tax
0
-0.1
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.22
-478.6
-613.3
-85.86
Minority Interest After NP
-2.17
-0.33
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.39
-478.27
-613.3
-85.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.39
-478.27
-613.3
-85.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
-10.76
-15
-2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.2
90.02
89.9
0.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.79
-24.69
-64.75
-6.44
PBDTM(%)
2.94
-25.59
-65.84
-7.86
PATM(%)
0.17
-28.34
-69.33
-13.94
