iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PB Fintech Ltd Board Meeting

1,810.8
(2.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:24:57 PM

PB Fintech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Please find enclosed the disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting5 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
PB Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Auditors thereon. In continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 27 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives till November 07 2024. Please find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
As per attached file
Board Meeting6 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
PB Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PB Fintech Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Auditors thereon. In continuation to our earlier intimation dated June 28 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives till August 8 2024. Further in compliance of the Regulation 46 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (LODR) notice of the aforesaid Meeting is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.pbfintech.in. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 06, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202425 Apr 2024
PB Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PB Fintech Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 07 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the audit report of the Auditors thereon. In continuation to our earlier intimation dated March 29 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives till May 09 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting u/r 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Please find attached the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
PB Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on 30-Jan-2024 u/r 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

PB Fintech.: Related News

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PB Fintech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.