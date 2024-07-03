PB Fintech Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited on 04 June 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to PB Fintech Private Limited on 18 September 2020. Upon the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 19th June 2021, name of the Company again was changed to PB Fintech Limited on 30 June, 2021.The Company is engaged in providing integrated online marketing and IT consulting and support services largely for the financial services industry including insurance. It operates Policybazaar, the Indias largest digital insurance marketplace and Paisabazaar that provides services related to lending products.In 2014, the Company launched Paisabazaar with the goal to transform how Indians access personal credit by accentuating ease, convenience and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards. In 2018, it started operations in UnitedArab Emirates (UAE) through one of the wholly owned subsidiaries, PB Fintech FZ-LLC, which operates an online financial marketplace in UAE.During financial year ended March 31, 2022, Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) effective from November 15, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 26, 2022 had approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation betweenthe Company and Makesense Technologies Limited, which provides for the amalgamation of the Transferor Company with Transferee Company.During the year 2022-23, PB Fintech FZ LLC, a Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Dubai acquired and holds 26.72% shares of YKNP Marketing Management -LLC. YKNP Marketing Management converted to an LLC- Single Owner effective on 14th July, 2022. Zphin Computer Systems and Software Designing-LLC became a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech FZLLC.In 2023, the Company launched policybazaar.ae and expanded its operations to UAE. It launched PB for Business Insurance for Corporates and SMEs.